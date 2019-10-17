Flyers acquire depth from OCN

The Winkler Flyers added some forward depth with the acquisition of 19 year old forward Carson Pawlenchuk (00) from the OCN Blizzard. In 39 games played with OCN last season, the St. Albert, Alberta native recorded 11 points (7 Goals – 4 Assists) and 38 penalty minutes.

“Carson will add some good depth for us. He works hard and will be able to fill the role that we want him to play,” said Flyers General Manager Jeff Jeanson.

Pawlenchuk is a 5’11”, 170lbs gritty forward. The Flyers sent future considerations to the Blizzard in the deal.