Flyer pair take home MJHL year-end awards

Winkler Flyers assistant captain Drake Burgin and head coach Kelvin Cech have been recognized as the Manitoba Junior Hockey League announces their 2019-2020 year end awards.

Cech was named the MJHL’s Coach of the Year after leading the Flyers to a third place finish in regular season standings. After spending three seasons as assistant coach with the University of British Columbia (U Sports), Cech has led a resurgence of the Winkler Flyers in his first season as a junior head coach. Missing the playoffs last season, the Flyers are clinched for the 2020 playoffs under the leadership of Cech and his commitment to building a strong culture and development environment in Winkler.

Burgin was named the MJHL’s Defenseman of the Year thanks to a campaign that saw the Winnipegger notch 11 goals and 41 assists through 59 games this season. The smooth skating defenseman, who was also nominated for the MJHL’s MVP Award, boasts excellent offensive skills and hockey sense matched with a strong competitive consistency on the defensive side of the puck.