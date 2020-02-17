Five arrested, including four youths, following Winkler Liquor Mart robbery

On Saturday afternoon at approximately 4:34 p.m., the Winkler Police Service received a report from employees at the Manitoba Liquor Mart on Cargil Road advising that a number of suspects entered the store and stole several bottles of liquor.

One of these suspects was reported to have been armed with a weapon at the time of this incident.

A vehicle description was provided by witnesses and police confirmed that this vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Winnipeg.

At approximately 4:51 p.m., a Morden Police Service patrol unit located the suspect vehicle on a rural road near Morden and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the suspects failed to stop and a brief vehicle pursuit was initiated, during which the stolen vehicle became stuck in a ditch. Members of the Morden Police Service, RCMP, and Winkler Police Service were able to safely take the five occupants of the vehicle into custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of an edged weapon, a collapsible baton, and approximately 70 bottles of liquor.

As a result of this investigation, a 19-year-old male of Winnipeg was remanded in custody and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, taking motor vehicle without owner’s consent, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 17-year-old female youth of Winnipeg was remanded in custody and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

A 16-year-old female youth of Winnipeg was remanded in custody and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, taking motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A 14-year-old male youth of Winnipeg was remanded in custody and has been charged with robbery with a weapon, take motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possess of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, identity fraud, possession of property obtained by crime, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking.

A 15-year-old female youth of Winnipeg was released on an Undertaking with an upcoming court date and she will be charged with robbery with a weapon, taking motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with conditions of a probation order.