First Reinfeld Family Day planned

A village will celebrate their first ever Family Day thanks to organizer Andrew Friesen.

The Reinfeld Family Day will take place July 27 from 11 am. to 2 p.m. at the Reinfeld Community Centre.

“My family and I decided to do this event as life gets busy sometimes and we all need a day to just be a family and have fun together,” he said. “We hope the community of Reinfeld and the surrounding communities will join us for a day of family fun.”

The event will include a bouncy castle, kids games, craft and bake sale and a barbecue lunch for purchase. The day is free to attend and will take place rain or shine, with the festivities moving into the centre in the event of inclement weather.

Friesen said they don’t have number of attendees they’re specifically hoping for. “We are just hoping for as many families as possible to come out and enjoy the day,” he said.

Anyone wishing to participate in the craft, bake or garage sale must pre register by emailing Reinfeldfamilyday@gmail.com. There is no admission fee or pre registration for the community to attend the family day.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets.

Friesen said an event like this is worth the time it takes to plan.

“Our family feel it’s important to give back to our community and to families,” he said.