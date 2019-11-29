Fire department to take on Flyers in charity game

The Winkler Flyers and Winkler Fire Department will host a charity hockey game, Dec. 8, and the Winkler and District Christmas Cheer Board will come out on top.

The game will honour Pembina Valley’s first responders while collecting non-perishable food items for the cheer board.

“Every day someone you know puts their personal safety and wellness on the line to make our small corner of the world a better place,” the Winkler Flyers said in a press release. “Our police oﬃcers, our ﬁre ﬁghters, our paramedics… each path requires a sacriﬁce that is demonstrated on a daily basis by the strongest women and men among us.”

The Dec. 8 game will also kick off 12 days of giving together with the Winkler Fire Department.

Every non-perishable food item collected on the 8th will be donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

The donation net in the lobby of the Winkler Arena will remain open for 12 days, right up until the Flyers’ home game on Dec. 20 against the Steinbach Pistons. Everything collected after Dec. 8 will be donated to the Winkler Food Cupboard.

“Give back to your community and honour its bravest on Dec. 8 when the Flyers take on the Winkler Fire Department,” the release said.

Puck drop is at 8pm.