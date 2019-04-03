Festival of the Arts kicks off in Winkler

The Winkler Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday, April 5 at the P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall.

President Dorothy Plett said they have 360 entries in the piano category, about the same as last year. The choral numbers are down with only two schools represented but vocal numbers are also consistent with last year.

The piano category takes place April 5 and April 8-12. Awards night is Friday, the 12th with one session beginning at 6 p.m. and the second at 7:45 p.m.

The piano session is adjudicated by Lisa Rumpel.

Special nights include duet evening on the Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Sacred Evening on Monday the 8th at 6:30.

Vocal/Choral takes place April 15-16 with a celebration concert scheduled for Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m.

That event will be MC’d by Jayme Giesbrecht who will also perform. The Linda Enns Memorial Scholarship will be given out that evening. Linda Enns was a long time president of the Winkler Festival of the Arts.

There is no admission fee but donations are welcome. Festival books including a schedule are available for $4 at J.B. Music or at the door. It can also be found at winklerfestivalofthearts.com or found on the community events page of pembinavalleyonline.com.

Plett said a nine member board and about 30 volunteers help make the event work. She urged people to come check out the local talent.

“Take the opportunity to come and listen,” she said. “Very often when we have higher level piano they don’t have an audience. The younger kids have lots of audience but the older ones don’t.”

Plett said people can make the festival part of their day.

‘“Bring along your crocheting or your knitting and sit there and just enjoy the afternoon or morning,” she said.

Adjudicators

Lisa Rumpel – Piano

Praised for her “fierce artistry and sheer stamina” (Winnipeg Free Press), Canadian pianist Lisa Rumpel is passionate about communicating classical music to a variety of audiences. As an alumnus of the Franz Schubert Institute, Vancouver International Song Institute, Opera Nuova, University of Manitoba and Brandon University, Lisa is equally comfortable collaborating in art song, chamber music, opera, and choral music.

Since completing her Master of Music (Collaborative Piano) in 2015, Lisa has been an active member of the Manitoba music community. In addition to vocal coaching and collaborating at the University of Manitoba, Lisa plays for the Winnipeg Singers, Manitoba Underground Opera, and is Associate Director of Flipside Opera and Living Room Live. An avid recitalist, Lisa particularly enjoys performing in house concerts, inviting audience members of every background to enjoy classical music.

Dr. David Sawatzky –

Choral/Vocal

D.M.A., Conducting Providence University College. Dr. David Sawatzky is Associate Professor of Music at Providence University College. He is an avid choral director and singer, having been a member of some of Canada’s premier choral ensembles. David conducts the University Choir and Providence Chamber Singers, and is the new Vice President of the Eastman Choral Association, where he directs the Choral Society and is the Artistic Director of the new Eastman Chamber Choir. As a singer he has been a member of such ensembles as Calgary’s Luminous Voices, Edmonton’s Pro Coro Canada, as well as The Winnipeg Singers and Canzona. After receiving his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the University of Illinois, David spent several years as Assistant Professor of Music at Bluffton University in Ohio. After returning to Winnipeg, David accepted a position as the Artistic Director of Pembina Trails Voices until 2017. His award winning PTV choir Cantemus received 2nd place for the George S. Matheson award in the National Music Festival in both 2015 and 2016. His choirs have toured extensively, with performances in Brazil, China, and Cuba.

Biographies courtesy of the Winkler Festival of the Arts.