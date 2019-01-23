FCC donates to 4-H Greg Vandermeulen More from Greg Vandermeulen Published on: January 23, 2019 | Last Updated: January 23, 2019 11:40 AM EST Morden FCC rep Adam Boulanger presents $500 to the Winkler Trailblazers 4H Club. FCC contributes to 4H across Canada as a National Sponsor and is proud to support youth in agriculture. This year, 233 clubs received FCC funding, totalling $114,250. Share Adjust Comment Print Morden FCC rep Adam Boulanger presented $500 to the Winkler Trailblazers 4H Club. FCC contributes to 4H across Canada as a National Sponsor and is proud to support youth in agriculture. This year, 233 clubs received FCC funding, totalling $114,250. PTM's 50th anniversary another good year GVC curlers win zone championship
