Falk Fehr Foundation presents donations

The proceeds of the Hockey Champions Tournament were given to a pair of Winkler charities last week.

Central Station and the Winkler Food Cupboard received $30,000 each from the Falk Fehr Foundation. The Foundation was started by NHL players Eric Fehr and Justin Falk.

Fehr said they’ve been overwhelmed by the support and the money raised by the first tournament.

“It definitely exceeded our expectations,” he said of the $60,000 raised. “We weren’t really sure what to expect but the response was very positive and we got very good support through the whole tournament.”

He added that at the end of the day, it’s nice to be able to help organizations that do such great work locally.

“We’re just excited that we’re able to help such worthy causes in the community and we’re excited to help them make a difference,” he said.

Central Station’s vision is to provide an environment that equips, empowers, and educates individuals and families to live a full and vibrant life. They help provide for physical needs and facilitate collaboration between public and private agencies to improve community housing, education, employment, and health care.

The Winkler Food Cupboard supports individuals and families in the area who are in need of help.

Fehr said they appreciate the people coming together to make these donations possible.

“We want to thank everybody who was involved in the Hockey Champions Charity Golf Championship,” he said. “Without that help it wouldn’t have been as successful as it was.”