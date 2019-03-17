EtherLan to raise needed funds

EtherLan is back and will once again support The Bunker in Puerto Rico.

Ministry Director Harold Espinosa said the twice annual event makes a real difference as gamers gather for the three day event.

“It is always exciting to see new and regular gamers each time,” he said. “In 2018, with your prayers along with those who donated funds, about $4,000 was sent to The Bunker in Puerto Rico to help feed the people in Fajardo.”

“2017-2018 was very hard for the Puerto Rican people, as they went through two major Hurricanes,” he added.

This year The Bunker sent Mackay Hollins as a missionary to serve at The Bunker in Puerto Rico; to reach out to the community kids, the same way The Bunker operates in Winkler.

“We are so excited for EtherLan to be a part of this, along side The Bunker,” he said.

EtherLan takes place March 22-24 with all funds raised supporting The Bunker in Puerto Rico.

Espinosa said there is something for every type of gamer, from board games to crokinole and video games.

“We have lots of games you can be apart of, like a Settlers of Catan Tournament on the 22nd of March at 6:30pm at Central Station, a Crokinole Tournament on Saturday the 23rd of March at 1pm at Central Station (located at 545 Industrial Drive in Winkler), Wii U/ Nintendo Switch – Ultimate Smash, Mario Kart 8, Gang Beasts, Street Fighter 2, and much more on the 23rd of March at 1pm at The Bunker on 525 Industrial Dr in Winkler,” Espinosa said. “We will have two gaming brackets, one for kids 14 and under, and one for anyone 15 and older.”

For more information and to check out the full tournament/game schedule, check out www.etherlan.net.

The cost is a one-time donation of $30 that is tax receiptable by The Bunker. All cheques should be made out to The Bunker.

For more information contact Pastor Harold Espinosa (Ministry Director at The Bunker) at 204-332-0586.