EtherLan raises funds for Puerto Rico Bunker

Nearly $3,000 was raised for the Bunker program in Puerto Rico, thanks to EtherLan 2019.

The gaming event, held March 22-24, raised $2,810 for the sister facility, and Pastor Harold Espinosa said it will be put to good use.

“We now have a missionary in Puerto Rico, Mackay Hollins,” he said. “He is creating programs and connecting with kids and families, just like the Bunker here in Winkler.”

“The Bunker in Puerto Rico called “La Fortaleza”, led by Pastor Rosendo at the Iglesias Bautista Hermanos Unidos church in Fajardo was finished in 2017 and is now operational due to your prayers and financial support,” he added. “It’s amazing how God works and in His perfect timing.”

Espinosa said the EtherLan team is thankful for all the people who participated in the event along with the volunteers who made it possible. But he stressed the event is more than raising money and playing games.

“Christ is always our focal point because He brings hope and changes in people’s lives from the inside out,” he said. “This is our message for years and the relationships that are built because of this event is amazing.”

Espinosa said they also couldn’t have hosted the event without help from local businesses and non-profits. To learn more check out etherlan.net.