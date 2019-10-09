Etherlan fundraiser coming soon

Etherlan is back. A fundraiser hosted by The Bunker will once again offer a variety of video games, computers games and table games, all to raise funds for their sister Bunker in Puerto Rico.

Running from Oct. 25-27, this year’s event will have a Settler’s of Catan tournament, Crokinole tournament, Wii U Switch Tournament games including Ultimate Smash bro, Mario Kart, many Wii games, PC tournament games, a Yugioh tournament, Warhammer tournament, and more.

Many events have two brackets for 12 and under and 13 and up.

This Fundraiser is at 545 Industrial Drive, The Bunker in Winkler.

Registration starts on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Registration is $30 per person and a tax receipt is available.

Many games will continue from Friday till Sunday.

All ages are invited to come.

“This event will be lots of fun and family friendly,” organizer Harold Espinosa said.

All proceeds go to help second Bunker in Puerto Rico.

“This is an amazing outreach to help young people in any community,” he added.

For more information on times and a list of games being played, please go to www.etherlan.net or call Pastor Harold at 1-204-332-0586.

“Thank you for your many years of support,” he added. “We look forward to seeing you.”