Erratic driver gets medical assistance

Winkler Police handed out cell phone tickets, helped an erratic driver get medical assistance, mediated a dispute between employees and an employer and began investigating after complaints of an employee stealing cash and merchandise from a local business. Those cases were just part of their files opened Sept. 16-22.

Erratic driver needed help

Sept. 16 – Police received a report of a vehicle on 1st Street travelling in an erratic manner. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, at which time police learned the driver was in need of medical assistance. The driver was then transported to the local clinic by police.

Expensive lesson

While on patrol, police observed the driver of a vehicle using a cellphone while stopped at a red light. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for Using a cellphone while driving a vehicle, which carries a $672 fine and three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Keep that plate visible

While monitoring traffic on Main Street, police observed a vehicle equipped with a cover which distorted the image of the vehicle’s licence plate. Police proceeded to conduct a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for Operating a vehicle with a number plate obstructed.

Stealing merch and cash

Sept. 17 – The owners of a local business reported that they discovered one of their employees was stealing merchandise and cash from the business over an extended period of time. This file is still under investigation.

Assault and threats

A female reported that she was assaulted by a male the previous week, and also disclosed that she had been assaulted by the same male one month prior. Police located the male suspect, arrested him for Assault (x2) and Uttering Threats, and he was later released on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

Business recognizes email scam

September 18 – Staff of a local business reported what they believed to be an attempted fraud. Police were advised that the business received an email from someone wishing to purchase an unusually large amount of merchandise, either through email or over the phone. Staff believed the request to be a scam and did not respond, and an online search of the email address revealed it had been reported by other businesses as a scam.

Shoplifter nabbed

A report of theft was received from staff of a local business regarding a female who did not pay for several concealed items of merchandise. This investigation is ongoing.

Crash on Main

Sept. 19 – A report was received regarding a motor vehicle accident on Main Street near South Railway Avenue. Police attended and learned that a southbound vehicle stopped at the crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. No one was reported to be injured as a result of the accident.

Owner, employees, customers in dispute

Police were dispatched to a local business regarding a dispute between its owner and several disgruntled employees. While on scene, several upset customers entered the business as well, and police assisted all parties in mediating the situation.

Cash and card stolen

Sept. 20 – A resident of Willow Drive reported that his locked vehicle was rummaged through sometime during the night, and an expired credit card along with an amount of foreign currency was stolen as a result.

Unsafe crossing

Sept. 21 – Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Main Street and Muirham Avenue. Police learned that an eastbound vehicle attempted to cross Main Street when it struck a northbound vehicle. The impact caused the northbound vehicle to collide with a westbound vehicle stopped on Muirham Avenue. One of the drivers was transported to the hospital for assessment, and the driver of the eastbound vehicle was issued a ticket for Proceeding before safe to do so.

Police give racing ticket

While travelling north on Main Street police observed two vehicles accelerate quickly to speeds of approximately 65 – 75 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Police activated emergency lights at which time both vehicles slowed to the speed limit. Police conducted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles and issued the driver a ticket for Racing with another motor vehicle. The male’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Fight ends before police arrive – no charges yet

Police were dispatched to a fight in progress involving several males. Police arrived on scene and learned the aggressor had since departed the area. The victims of the assault were unsure at the time if they wished to proceed with charges. This file is still under investigation.

A little over

Sept. 22 – While conducting a checkstop, the driver of a vehicle complied to the demand for a breath sample, which resulted in a “Fail” reading. The male was arrested for Driving Impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he provided two additional samples resulting in readings of 70 mgs%. The male was issued a 72-hour driver’s licence suspension and released without charges, and his vehicle was towed from the scene.

Loud exhaust costs driver

While monitoring traffic on Main Street, police observed a motorcycle approaching with the engine revving and an extremely loud exhaust. Police conducted a traffic stop and issued the driver a ticket for Making unnecessary noise, namely revving the engine.

