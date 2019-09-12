Enns Court celebrates new space

A project that began thanks to Parkside School’s Youth in Philanthropy program was completed thanks to donations and support from Shoppers Drug Mart, Elias Trucking and more.

The new play structure was unveiled at Enns Court in Winkler.

“Without the support of the generous donors of the community and the Youth in Philanthropy, this project wouldn’t have been possible, so we really appreciate them committing to something like this,” Eden Mental Health CEO Kym Kaufmann said.

Eden Foundation Director of Development Earl Reimer made special mention of Shoppers Drug Mart for their support. They also presented an additional donation of over $300 raised through a recent Cosmetic Gala.

“Zahid (Zehri) and his staff have made numerous contributions to the work at Eden Healthcare Services and this structure was one of the projects which has a clear synergy between us and Shoppers Drug Mart’s focus on womens health,” he said.

Reimer said without a place to play, it can be very tough on a mother raising children in an apartment like Enns Court.

“If you think of Mom having to deal with kids in an apartment block… where do they go, what do they do, how can we engage them?,” he asked.

Reimer said it’s important that people can have dignity in their home.

“Our purpose in the housing is to provide good, decent, affordable housing and do it in a way that provides a good neighbour environment,” he said. “This is a nice place to live, and it has amenities and we maintain it very well.”

Christine Tuan, Program Director for Housing and Supports with Eden expressed her thanks.

“We are extremely grateful to the contributors and the contributing parties for donating their time and effort and funds to help us build this beautiful outdoor space,” she said.