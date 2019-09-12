Enns Court celebrates new space

Published on: September 12, 2019 | Last Updated: September 12, 2019 12:09 PM EDT

Eden Mental Health CEO Kym Kaufmann. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

A project that began thanks to Parkside School’s Youth in Philanthropy program was completed thanks to donations and support from Shoppers Drug Mart, Elias Trucking and more.

The new play structure was unveiled at Enns Court in Winkler.

“Without the support of the generous donors of the community and the Youth in Philanthropy, this project wouldn’t have been possible, so we really appreciate them committing to something like this,” Eden Mental Health CEO Kym Kaufmann said.

Eden Foundation Director of Development Earl Reimer made special mention of Shoppers Drug Mart for their support. They also presented an additional donation of over $300 raised through a recent Cosmetic Gala.

“Zahid (Zehri) and his staff have made numerous contributions to the work at Eden Healthcare Services and this structure was one of the projects which has a clear synergy between us and Shoppers Drug Mart’s focus on womens health,” he said.

Reimer said without a place to play, it can be very tough on a mother raising children in an apartment like Enns Court.

“If you think of Mom having to deal with kids in an apartment block… where do they go, what do they do, how can we engage them?,” he asked.

Reimer said it’s important that people can have dignity in their home.

“Our purpose in the housing is to provide good, decent, affordable housing and do it in a way that provides a good neighbour environment,” he said. “This is a nice place to live, and it has amenities and we maintain it very well.”

Christine Tuan, Program Director for Housing and Supports with Eden expressed her thanks.

“We are extremely grateful to the contributors and the contributing parties for donating their time and effort and funds to help us build this beautiful outdoor space,” she said.

Officially opening the new playground was left: James Friesen, Earl Dyck, Caroline Elias, Juan Bergen, Kym Kaufmann, Christine Tuan, Zahid Zehri and Myra Peters. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

The new Enns Court playground. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

In addition to support for the playground, Shoppers Drug Mart presented Eden Foundation with a cheque for $317 raised from their August Cosmetic Gala. Left, Cathy Jackson, Sage Eberhardt, Zahid Zehri, Earl Reimer, Mike Agnew. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)

