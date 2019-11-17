Elf on the Shelf promotion begins

The Elf on the Shelf Holiday Retail promotion is back thanks to the Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Tanya Chateauneuf said they have 15 businesses (including five new ones) participating this year.

“We are learning that it’s a great way to create partnerships with the business community from our standpoint, but also just a really fantastic way for our businesses and our members to connect with their customers as well,” she said.

The promotion is simple. The Chamber “Elf” is hidden at a local business from Nov. 15 to Dec. 17. Each of the businesses will have the elf for two days in the promotion that runs Monday through Saturday weekly.

Customers are encouraged to locate the elf in that business. “Once you find him you point it out to one of the people working there and you can get your name into a draw for a grand prize,” Chateauneuf said.

Purchase any item, and you can get your name in the draw for a second time.

The grand prize is made up of products and gift cards from participating businesses, valued at $700.

Locations of the elf can be found on the Winkler Chamber of Commerce website and local radio.

Participating businesses in the order they’ll have the elf include Co-op @ Home, Other Brother Roasters, One Stop Party Shop, Kasual Joe Mens Apparel, Country Cycle & Ski, Pure Anada, Staples, Winkler Fabrics & Plus, Time Out Sports, Quarks, Dilis Boutique, Bloom Petals & Gifts, Janzen’s Paint & Decorating, and Constellation Computers.

“This will be, I think, a really fun way to hopefully increase awareness for the new businesses as well,” Chateauneuf said. “We really want to encourage people to keep their money in Winkler, as they’re shopping for their loved ones, and support the businesses who support our community.”