Education consultation workshops skip Winkler/Morden

Manitoba’s Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education released 10 locations where they will be hosting what they call “interactive public workshops”.

None of them take place in Winkler or Morden.

The closest meeting will take place May 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Carman Collegiate.

Four meetings will be held in Winnipeg, and workshops will also take place in Thompson, The Pas, Brandon, Dauphin and Steinbach.

Commission Co-Chair Clayton Manness said students and student outcomes will be the central focus.

“Manitoba students and their families deserve excellence in education,” he said. “A strong education can set students up for success – in the workforce, in post-secondary education, and in life in general.”

The study hopes to achieve several goals including:

• a long-term vision to prepare students for a rapidly changing world

• how to achieve excellence in student outcomes

• equipping teachers and school leaders with the tools they need to be successful

• introducing stronger accountability structures to ensure students are succeeding

• what type of governance structures are needed to achieve better outcomes for Manitoba students

• how to fund the system to ensure it is sustainable and ensure money is going to areas where it is most needed.

Manitobans can participate by attending a workshop in French or English. They can also submit formal briefs to the commission by email, fax or mail. Online surveys will also be available.

For more information go to edu.gov.mb.ca/educationreview/consultation.html.