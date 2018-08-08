Eden names new CEO

Eden Health Care Services has announced the hiring of their new Chief Executive Officer.

Kym Kaufmann will take the position of CEO, beginning Aug. 27.

Eden Health Care Services Board Chair Ben Fry made the announcement by press release Aug. 3, saying that Kaufmann brings several years of experience in progressive leadership roles at Selkirk Mental Health Centre, including as Director of Operations to the role.

“She holds a Master’s Degree in Occupational Therapy and has foundational skills and experience in various management approaches,” the press release stated. “Kym is well suited to lead the Eden organization as it evolves and further strengthens its role in Manitoba in mental health acute and community based services.

Fry also thanked Ken Kroeker for his time as acting CEO, and the doctors and Eden staff for their continued commitment to the values of the Eden organization, including providing compassionate, client centered mental health services day in an day out.