Ecstasy found after vehicle searched in Winkler

Winkler Police seized ecstasy during a traffic stop, found a prohibited weapon on a youth, and forced one person to clean up his empties, as part of their files from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

The following are some of those files.

Wrong place to nap

Oct. 28 – At approximately 1:30 a.m., a complaint was received regarding an unresponsive male who was sleeping inside the vestibule of a local business. Police attended, advised the male to depart the premises, and he did so without incident.

Bike stolen

Oct. 29 – A resident of Roblin Boulevard reported that his unlocked bicycle was stolen from outside his apartment sometime in the morning.

Slow motorist nabbed for phone use

Police noted a vehicle travelling at a low rate of speed and observed the driver to be using a cell phone. The driver was issued a ticket for Using a cellular telephone while driving a vehicle, which carries a $672 fine and three-day driver’s licence suspension.

Erratic driver found with prohibited weapon

Oct. 30 – Police received several complaints regarding a vehicle that was driving erratically and loud banging could be heard, possibly from fireworks being thrown from the vehicle. Police located the suspect vehicle and proceeded to conduct a traffic stop. The passenger of the vehicle was searched in relation to the fireworks complaint, during which time police located a prohibited weapon in his possession. The 16-year-old male was arrested for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, and later released to his parents without charges on a verbal caution.

Another bike stolen

A resident of 2nd Street reported that his unlocked bicycle was stolen from his backyard sometime during the past several days.

Drunk and disorderly

At approximately 8:45 p.m., a complaint was received regarding an intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance inside a residence. The female was arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released the following morning to her husband.

Ecstasy seized

Nov. 1 – As the result of a police investigation, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City of Winkler. A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in police locating a quantity of ecstasy capsules. A male youth was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and transported to the Winkler Police Service, where he was later released on a Promise to Appear. The male’s mother was also notified of the incident.

Released once sober

Nov. 2 – Shortly before 6:00 p.m., a complaint was received regarding an intoxicated male who was seen stumbling in a restaurant parking lot. Police arrested the male under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and released him the following morning once sober.

Forced to clean up empties

Nov. 3 – At approximately 2:20 a.m., police were on patrol when they observed a vehicle parked on a parking lot with multiple beer cans strewn nearby. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle one of the passengers admitted that the beer cans were his. Police also learned that the passenger had open liquor inside the vehicle. The passenger was issued a ticket for Unlawful transportation of liquor in a motor vehicle, and he cleaned up the cans strewn on the parking lot.

