Eclipse Salon celebrates grand opening

Eclipse Salon & Spa celebrated one year in business and their grand opening on June 1.

“It’s very surreal,” owner Brooke Friesen said. “It feels like it was just yesterday that we were beginning this journey… there’s been a couple of bumps along the way, which was to be expected, but the girls have stuck by me through it all and they’ve really helped out quite a bit.”

Eclipse Salon employs six hair stylists, a 75-year-old barber, a nail tech and an esthetician.

Friesen said it had always been a dream of hers to own a salon. “I didn’t think that at the age of 21 I would officially own a salon,” she said. “It was always a dream, but it was never anything I thought would be a reality.”

When the previous owner of the salon put it up for sale and asked Friesen if she wanted to buy it, Friesen said it took about six months of planning to make the decision to take over.

Eclipse is the only salon in Winkler that doubles as a salon and spa. “We’re kind of like a one-stop shop,” she said. “You can come get your hair done, get your nails done… anything you can think of, we do.”

Friesen said there are still things on the salon’s list that she wants to add to keep things current.

“The girls are very eager to go to classes, so we try to go to as many classes as possible,” she said. “We get everyone educated as much as we can, so that we can stay on top of what’s new and current.”

The salon held a hot dog lunch to celebrate, with proceeds going to benefit Genesis House. Friesen said they wanted to do something at the grand opening to give back to their clients as well.

“We do have a good female clientele,” she said. “We don’t know, maybe some have used [Genesis House], some haven’t used it.”

Friesen said she learned that Genesis House served all of southern Manitoba after speaking with executive director Angela Braun. “I thought it was just Winkler, so I learned a couple of new things by just talking to her,” Friesen said. “We’re hoping by getting people out and having [Braun] here that will familiarize the community a bit more with what Genesis House actually does.”