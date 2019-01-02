Donation supports recycling trailer

Published on: January 2, 2019 | Last Updated: January 2, 2019 12:09 PM EST

Presenting the cheque is Rob Unruh from Access Credit Union, Gateway Director of Operations Loni Derksen, Gateway Recycling Manager John Harder.

Access Credit Union donated $5,000 to Gateway Resources to help purchase a new trailer for recycling. This donation will help Gateway Resources continue to improve and keep up with the demands of recycling in Winkler.

