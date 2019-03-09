Donation supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

A $15,000 Ted Rogers Community Grant from Rogers Hometown Hockey to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley will ensure they finish their fiscal year in the black, and will help them expand their programs to Carman. They received their grant Feb. 28 in Winkler.

The Ted Rogers Community Grants help support educational programs that enable youth to succeed inside and outside the classroom.

“As part of Rogers Hometown Hockey, we support local community programs focused on inspiring youth to continue their education,” Rogers Hometown Hockey said in a statement. “The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pembina Valley was selected for a grant to support their youth mentoring programs to change the course of young lives.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Pembina Valley Executive Director Michael Penner said the donation was a welcome surprise.

“We were projecting a bit of a loss this year, but with this grant, obviously it won’t be anymore,” he said.

The grant will also allow them to expand to Carman.

“Recently we’ve been approached by Carman to start school programs there, so we were working on that slowly, waiting to see if the funds would be there to actually pursue this,” he said. “Now we have some funds to pursue that and of course continue expanding in our current communities too.”

Penner said it’s an honour to be picked.

“…for them to realize what we do is important, for them to want to support that. It’s a big honour,” he said.