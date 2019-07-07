Dodgefathers win league championship

For the third straight season, “The Dodgefathers” captured the Winkler Dodgeball League Championship.

“The Dodgefathers” went undefeated during the round robin and playoffs after defeating “Tropic Thunder” 11-6 in the final.

The 3rd Winkler Dodgeball League season saw seven teams compete for 10 weeks at Garden Valley Collegiate.

“This was the most balanced season in the last three years, with the third seed and seventh seed only separated by six points,” Jordan Driedger, Director of Community Services said. “We had another new team join the league this year and hope to add a few more next year. It was another great season”.

For more information, or if you are interested in entering a team for next season, contact the Recreation Office at 204-325-8333 or email jdriedger@cityofwinkler.ca.