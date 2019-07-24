Dinner to support new furniture at Salem

Salem Home is undertaking another major renovation project, and will be holding a dinner to help them raise the money needed.

Building for Tomorrow is put on by Salem Foundation and Salem Ladies Auxiliary. The dinner on October 10 features guest speaker Mike Yankoski, author of the book “Under the Overpass,” and all funds raised go toward improvements at the personal care home.

Money raised from the dinner this year will go toward the purchase of new furniture for residents’ rooms.

“Our furniture… is original to 1986,” Salem CEO Sherry Janzen said. “You can only imagine what it looks like, it’s very beat up and rightfully so. It’s used every day, many many hours of the day and through 365 days a year.”

Even some of the newer furniture from 1995 is showing wear as well.

“It’s starting to fall apart,” Janzen said. “We need that replaced.”

The furniture that will going into rooms is a specialty line built specifically for care homes. If a piece breaks or is worn down, the individual piece can be replaced.

“When a new resident moves into the room, that piece can be replaced and it looks like new furniture,” Janzen said. “The new resident is always having new furniture. When you look at sustainability, rather than constantly buying new furniture all the time, we have the ability to replace those pieces that need to be replaced and keep the furniture.”

The Foundation plans to put a dresser, night stand and chair in each room, which is estimated to cost around $5,500 per room.

With 146 rooms needing new furniture, the project is an expensive one to undertake.

The Foundation will start replacing furniture in Maple on the main floor. Janzen said that furniture in particular really needs to be replaced.

Organizers are excited about guest speaker Mike Yankoski.

Yankoski and his friend set out to experience life on the streets of six different American cities.

For more than five months the two tested the boundaries of their faith and explored how Christians were – or weren’t – responding with Jesus-like love.

Both Janzen and Salem Foundation Executive Coordinator Hilda Friesen said Yankoski’s story resonated with them.

“It ties in with what we’re doing here as well,” Friesen said. “Looking after the vulnerable. That’s his challenge when he speaks, to put our faith into practice and look after the ones that need looking after.”

The fundraising dinner two years ago raised around $100,000 for the new Cottonwood Dining Room, and thanks to that money the dining room was able to be finished within a year.

“So many [people] have a Salem story some place along the line,” Janzen said. “They’ve either worked here or they’ve had a mom here or a dad or some relative, so they’ve seen the furniture. They know what the rooms look like.”

Tickets go on sale August 1 at 9 a.m. at Salem Home, and Janzen anticipates they will sell out fairly fast.

Tickets are $100 (with a $50 tax receipt) or $800 (with a $400 tax receipt) for a table of eight. There will only be 360 tickets available for purchase, and Janzen said when they’re gone they’re gone.

For more information visit www.salemhome.ca.