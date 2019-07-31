Development gets initial approval despite concerns

A proposed mixed use development for a Winkler lot took one step forward after Winkler City council approved several variances at a conditional use hearing, July 23.

The building, which would include commercial and residential at the corner of Main St. and North Railway was the subject of much debate at the meeting, although councillors finally voted to approve required variances on setbacks and building height subject to a development agreement.

Architect David Enns advocated for the mixed use for the building, despite the commercial zoning. There was one letter of opposition to the plan, based on the requirement to remove trees from the lot.

“This property is a natural green space right amongst a lot of concrete and is preserving the “town” appearance and hometown feel of Main St.,” Karen Friesen wrote. “The benefits to our wellbeing by spending time outdoors are numerous, and we see cities trying to insert green spaces, realizing these benefits for their citizens.”

Friesen objected to the removal of the trees, and suggested the space be named “The Fred Rietze Memorial Park” in honour of the former owner of the lot, and someone she described as a great visionary. She also suggested the city trade the current owners land for this spot so it can be preserved.

“I am not against progress or more affordable housing,” she said in her letter. “I just want you to consider carefully the removal of these mature trees in the downtown region where they cannot be replaced.”

Enns was questioned about the trees and said they will try to preserve some of the historic cottonwoods. However he admitted at least 20 mature trees will be taken out.

But it was the amount of variations that were required that had council asking questions.

The proposal requires four major and four minor variations linked to setbacks from roadways and the height of the building.

“It’s very rare we get an application for use with eight variances,” Mayor Martin Harder said. “The number of variances requested is of concern.”

Enns defended his development. “We see it as a terrific insertion close to downtown for the City of Winkler,” he said, adding it would appeal to young professionals and retirees and would be an upscale development.

Councillors Andrew Froese and Karina Bueckert pointed out this building has been discussed at planning meetings for months, and questioned why the design remained the same.

“You guys haven’t given at all,” Bueckert said. “I still see eight variations here.”

Councillors ultimately decided to approve the variations, saying additional concerns could be dealt with by the planning department and through a development plan that must be approved before the project goes ahead.

“It’s a good proposal,” Harder said. “We’re generally behind it.”