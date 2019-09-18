Crokinole championship held in Winkler

The Winkler Heritage Society hosted their first annual crokinole tournament, Sept. 14 to celebrate Canada’s Mennonite Heritage Week.

Participants from across southern Manitoba came out to compete in doubles and singles events and to raise funds for the Winkler Heritage Society.

Winning the tournament was Norman Blatz and Abe Giesbrecht. Coming in second place was Basil Howatt and Ed Zacharias.

Candice Bergen, incumbent Conservative candidate for Portage-Lisgar spoke at the event, and talked about the importance of Mennonite Heritage Week.

“It’s something one of my colleagues, Ed Fast introduced a bill into the House of Commons a couple of months ago, and I was privileged and honoured to be able to speak to it,” she said. “We saw that bill passed, really with no opposition.”

Ed Fast, MP for Abbotsford, brought forward the bill on Feb. 27 that would declare the second week of September as Mennonite Heritage Week.

Bergen was one of several MPs to speak to the bill.

“To be able to get up and speak about celebrating our Mennonite Heritage, our culture, all the things that make who we are wonderful, the food, the humour, crokinole… our work ethic, our faith, our contribution to not only Canada but around the world, when there’s disasters, when there’s a need, so many times it’s Mennonite people who step up.”