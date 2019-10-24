Crisis negotiation unit to be created

A new regional crisis negotiation unit was among projects that will receive funding from the provincial government through their Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund.

The announcement that was made Oct. 19 announced $26,300 to equip the team made up of Altona, Winkler and Morden Police Services, with communications tools such as a throw phone, audio recording equipment, training material for officers and a crisis negotiator refresher course for two certified officers.

The newly created unit will ensure trained negotiators are available to de-escalate and resolve high-risk situations while limiting the potential need for use of force. They will also support the work of the already existing regional tactical team.

The Winkler Police Service will also get nearly $3,200 to purchase two rechargeable lighting systems that can be used at crime scenes or collisions.

“Better visibility helps investigators and reconstruction experts locate and record all available evidence needed to proceed with charges in these matters,” the press release said. “It will also help ensure matters can be investigated efficiently, allowing officers to respond to other calls for assistance more quickly.”

Altona Police Service also received nearly $11,000 to purchase mounted lights for their firearms and to replace several older shotguns.

“Police equipment is extremely expensive, so without the help of these funds the burden to pay would land firmly on our ratepayers,” Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor said. “Thanks to these funds, our officers will be much safer entering into low-light or no-light situations.”

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement and said in 2019-20 more than $1.6 million has been used to purchase equipment, training, support the victims’ assistance fund and invest in community organizations leading public safety and crime prevention initiatives.

“The province’s Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund helps ensure police agencies can access specialized equipment and training to keep their officers and our citizens safe,” he said.