Crane to play in Canada Winter Games

Winkler’s Trent Crane is getting ready for the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alberta, Feb. 14-23.

The 15-year-old forward, a member of the RHA Nationals (Elite 15s) is one of the 16 players named to the U16 Male Hockey Team Manitoba.

Head Coach of Team Manitoba, Garth Mitchell said Trent brings some great skills to the team.

“Trent’s a very good skater and a very talented offensive player,” he said.

Those recruited to play on Team Manitoba have been in the running for over 24 months as coaches honed in on the skills and personalities they wanted to represent the province.

Mitchell said they were looking for a certain type of player.

“The ability to skate is probably first and foremost in the game today,” he said. “One of our prime criteria is to have players that were very agile, with ability to create havoc with their speed. I think secondly, we were looking for players with some all round offensive skills as well.”

Mitchell said their players will have challenges.

“All of our lines are going to have to check,” he said. “I think we have a very good mix on our team, goaltending, defense and forwards.”

Mitchell added that this team doesn’t have superstars adding scoring will happen by committee. “I think we have the ability to put together four lines that will be pretty hard to play against.”

Mitchell said they’re excited about have Crane on the team.

“He’s a very talented player and he’s going to be counted on to be on of our key leading players on the ice,” he said. “He can create opportunities just by moving his feet. We’re looking forward to that.”

Trent Crane was also looking forward to the experience.

“I think we’ve got a pretty strong team going into the games and it’s a big honour to be picked (to be) on the team,” he said.

Crane currently plays for the RHA Nationals (Elite 15s), a team based out of a hockey school in Winnipeg that plays other elite teams across western Canada.

He said he’s proud to bring his speed, playmaking and leadership skills to the Canada Winter Games.

“I’m really excited,” he said.