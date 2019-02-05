Country gospel concert creates a better tomorrow

The fourth annual Country Gospel Night will raise funds for children in Uganda and Mexico.

Hosted Feb. 8 & 9, at 7:30 p.m. at Buhler Hall in Gretna, this is actually the 15th year organizer James Fehr has been organizing concerts, although it’s the fourth annual for this particular one.

The night features the best Country Gospel music delivered by local performers including Jeremy Giesbrecht, Ed Wayne, Pete Krahn, Jayson Giesbrecht, Jeff Wiebe, Lyenol Penner, Jeff Janzen, Mark Fehr, Tammy Bergen and Kayla Elias.

James Fehr said the $20 ticket price will go to two charities.

“We are raising funds for 2 organizations, one is Children of Hope and the other is Love All Ministries,” he said. “They are both organizations that take care of young children and teach them the gospel.”

Children of Hope is a Non-Profit Christian Organization which aims to assist children in Mexico They are committed to serving Jesus by caring for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of children in orphanages.

Most children who come from a background of neglect, abuse, or trauma see no hope. Yet, the goal of Children of Hope is exactly the name of the ministry: to give children hope. Through caring for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the children we are able to spark hope.

“We desire to see freedom from their past life of pain and be transformed into a restored child who sees their life as valuable,” their website states. “Children of Hope accomplishes this by showing each child that they are loved, supported and that their needs are being met.”

Currently they are involved in four homes and two soup kitchens.

Love All Ministries UGANDA is a youth empowerment ministry located in Lugazi affiliated with Global Outreach Mission.

Fehr said the causes are important to him.

“I feel it’s quite important to teach the young kids the gospel because when you’ve taught them the good news they also become good people,” he said. “You don’t usually hear that kids that grow up with being taught the love of God going out and causing lots of trouble in this world.”

Traditionally held in Winkler, Fehr said they made the switch to Gretna simply because of availability.

“If people haven’t been at the Buhler hall before, they should come check it out,” he said. “It’s a beautiful place and beautiful sound.”

Gretna is not as far as I hear some people think it is,” he added.

Fehr said despite the hard work in preparing for the performance, there are people willing to take part.

“We have 13 different people on the show and it’s not very hard to get them to come,” he said. “They all love the kind of music and love to be on stage.”

Concerts they’ve hosted in the past have sold out, and Fehr said he thinks it’s because they offer something unique.

“The reason I think it’s successful is because a lot of people love the sound of country gospel and country classic music,” he said. “Not very many shows these days play that kind of music.”

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m., at Buhler Hall in Gretna on Feb. 8 & 9. Tickets are $20 including fees and can be purchased by calling James Fehr at 204-325-0988. Unsold tickets will be available at the door.