Council gets to work

All Winkler council incumbents are back at the council table.

They were joined by newcomer Karina Bueckert, who earned the fourth highest number of votes at 2,038.

Other councillors include Henry Siemens (2,223), Andrew Froese (2,128), Marvin Plett (2,091), Michael Grenier (2,026), and Don Fehr (1,950).

Not making the cut included Don Cruickshank (1,257), Jerry Friesen (1,250) and Zahid Zehri (635).

Henry Siemens, the councillor that collected the most votes, said he appreciates the support.

“It’s very important to know that you’re supported if you’re going to step up like this,” he said.

This is Siemens fourth term on council, and he said he noticed some differences in this campaign compared to those in the past.

“There was a lot of community engagement,” he said. “I saw through this entire campaign we had more of the candidates out more aggressively than in the past, getting into the community.”

Meet and greets, and other functions gave candidates a chance to connect with community members.

Siemens said it’s important to not just recognize those elected, but those who put their names forward and didn’t win a council seat.

“We do want to recognize the fact that Don Cruickshank, Jerry Friesen and Zahid Zehri also put their names forward and they were prepared to serve their community, and that’s fantastic,” he said. “I want to thank each one of them for being prepared to do that.”

After the inauguration that was scheduled for Oct 30, council was ready to get back to work.

“We have the biggest recreational project we’ve ever done, the biggest capital project Winkler has ever done,” he said. “We need to make sure we do that right.”

Siemens said the wastewater treatment project sitting in the wings is even bigger.

“When we’re doing those kinds of things we have to be keenly aware of how we spend our money,” he said. “We have a significant number of people who are struggling already with cost of living in our community, cost of housing in our community.”

“Everything we do is going to need a level of creativity, a level of partnership,” he added. “We’re going to have to work with our neighbours, with Morden and with Stanley to costshare things that we want, but maybe none of us can really afford to do on our own.”

Siemens said it’s an exciting time for the city.

“We have challenges in Winkler, but they’re challenges many other communities would love to have, being able to provide additional services for a growing community. We’re blessed in that way and we don’t take it lightly.”

Karina Bueckert is the only new councillor. She received the fourth highest number of votes, beating two incumbents.

“I was very, very happy with the results,” she said.

She’s one of the 174 candidates out of 879 in the province that is a woman. In this election, the number of female elected councillors increased by three per cent, now representing 20 per cent of all elected officials.

Bueckert said new perspectives are always welcome. “I think it’s an amazing asset to have a diverse council so that we can have all the different perspectives brought to the table when we make decisions,” she said.

However Bueckert added the important thing is that all councillors are able to do the job well.

“I’m a very strong advocate for voting in the characters, skills and attitudes over gender,” she added.