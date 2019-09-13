Could you be Winkler's crokinole champion?

Published on: September 13, 2019 | Last Updated: September 13, 2019 11:13 AM EDT

The first annual Crokinole Tournament presented by the Winkler Heritage Society will take place Sept. 14 in celebration of Canada’s Mennonite Heritage Week. CHRIS MONTANINILONDONERQMI AGENCY

The first annual Crokinole Tournament presented by the Winkler Heritage Society will take place Sept. 14 in celebration of Canada’s Mennonite Heritage Week.

• Tournaments for doubles and singles (Limited space)

• Register in advance with Randy Rietze 204-325-2983, randyrietze@hotmail.com or at the Museum

• Entrance fee is $10 per person

• Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with tournament beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept 14, in front of the Museum at the north end of the Mall

• Entrance fees will go towards prize money and the continuing support of the Winkler Heritage Society.

