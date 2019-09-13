Could you be Winkler's crokinole champion?

The first annual Crokinole Tournament presented by the Winkler Heritage Society will take place Sept. 14 in celebration of Canada’s Mennonite Heritage Week.

• Tournaments for doubles and singles (Limited space)

• Register in advance with Randy Rietze 204-325-2983, randyrietze@hotmail.com or at the Museum

• Entrance fee is $10 per person

• Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with tournament beginning at 11 a.m. on Sept 14, in front of the Museum at the north end of the Mall

• Entrance fees will go towards prize money and the continuing support of the Winkler Heritage Society.