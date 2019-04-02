Cottonwood patio next improvement for Salem Home

The Salem Foundation is raising funds for another project to better the experience of residents staying at Salem Home.

The project this year is to redo the Cottonwood residents’ patio.

As summer approaches, the care home wants to give residents a nice place to spend some time outdoors in the sun.

“The patio is very well used even though it is quite worn,” director of resident care services Marilyn Nelson said. “It offers an opportunity that’s at the staff entrance of our building. Residents will interact with us on a regular basis as we’re coming and going. Lots of the residents I don’t see them all day long, but I see them on my way out the building.”

The old patio was built in 1996, and right now only has a gazebo.

Plans for the patio include adding a wheelchair swing, planting a tree, adding plants with self-watering planters, latticework and tables and chairs for residents to use.

Some of the existing paving stones will be taken out to put in a cement pathway, which will be easier for residents to traverse with wheelchairs.

Cottonwood resident care manager Katharina Bruhn said the patio space is quite important to residents.

“One resident told me she likes to sit outside to warm up the bones,” she said. “She said it brings a lot of wonderful memories back, especially if we would have a swing. She said it would bring good memories back just to sit on a swing outside. She said it doesn’t change when you get old.”

The project will cost around $15,000 and Salem Home is hoping to complete the project as soon as possible.

The spring 2018 Faspa helped fund the replacement of blinds throughout the entire facility. Salem Foundation executive director Sherry Janzen said small things like patio space and new blinds can be overlooked, but often make all the difference to residents.

“We underestimate the impact it has on the residents,” she said. “We have to work within what we’ve got, so we’ll try to make it as inviting as we can for the residents.”

In September 2018 Salem Home officially opened a new dining room. Nelson said the change has been noticeable.

“The existing dining room is so much quieter now,” she said. “It’s just amazing. You would hardly believe it’s the same place anymore, it’s so calm and so quiet. The new dining room is just plain beautiful.”

On average around 350-450 people come out to Faspa events each year.

“We are thankful and often humbled by the many individuals and groups who are committed to ensuring that the residents’ care and place they live keeps improving,” Salem Foundation board chair Arlen Hildebrand said. “The commitment the community has to the residents is visible throughout the facility, wherever one goes.”

The program at this year’s Faspa, Fellowship and Song will feature music from the Faith and Life Women’s Choir and “The Sermon on the Mount” by Patrick Friesen.

“We’ve never done that before, where we’ve had someone do an oration,” Janzen said. “It should be interesting.”

Faspa, Fellowship and Song takes place April 7 at the Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church. The program begins at 3:30 p.m. in the sanctuary, with faspa being served from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. in the hall.

No ticket purchase is necessary, and goodwill donations are accepted for the patio project.