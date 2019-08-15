Corner 2 Corner spreads donations across area

A local business is using their 15th anniversary to do good in the community and donate funds to a new organization every month.

Corner 2 Corner Cleaning & Restoration is celebrating 15 years of being in business, and owner Allen Heppner said they wanted to do something special to celebrate.

Each month, 15 per cent of their carpet cleaning proceeds have been going to a different organization in the area.

This month, Eden Foundation received $1,250.

“We feel that Eden and different organizations sometimes don’t get recognized as much as others,” Heppner said. “We’d like to make sure that everybody does get an opportunity to get donations. We think mental health awareness is very important.”

Corner 2 Corner has already donated to organizations including Katie Cares, Genesis House, The Bunker and Pembina Valley Humane Society this year, and plan to donate to Winkler Cheer Board next.

“It’s really exciting to go to different organizations and see the reactions,” Heppner said. “We feel that without the community we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

Employees get to help pick which organizations receive donations, which Heppner said they are excited about.

“We’re all about team effort,” he said. “I’ve never operated my business under just me, myself and I. We definitely are team oriented. Getting the people involved in the company is very important to us because without the employees we wouldn’t have a company.”

Heppner said he has been getting good feedback from customers as well. “We just want people to know that we are community minded,” he said. “Your money is staying local, it’s not being pulled out of the city, it’s actually being put back in the city.”

Eden Foundation Director of Development Earl Reimer said the donation was a surprise.

“For an organization like Corner 2 Corner to come to us completely unbidden… is humbling,” he said. “We are very grateful for the insight and the foresight that an organization like Corner 2 Corner has to give back to the community, to us this month, and to 11 other organizations in their 15th year of operation.”

“That’s quite remarkable,” he added. “We’re the beneficiaries of it in the month of August, so we’re grateful for that.”

This donation from Corner 2 Corner will go into the collective fund used to support Eden’s professional counsellors and programming like Segue Career Options.

One project Eden has been working on is the installation of a playground outside Enns Court. Reimer said Eden is hopefully that project will be finished by the end of the month.

“We’ve managed to find playground equipment that we needed,” he said. “It’s going to be a beautiful space.”

Construction is also taking place inside Enns Court, and Reimer said Eden is always looking for funds to help with that as well.