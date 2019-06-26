Community Foundation shares grants

The Winkler Community Foundation distributed grants to 13 organizations totalling $93,640 at a ceremony at the Winkler Civic Centre, June 13.

Executive Director Myra Peters thanked all the organizations for the work they do in the community, pointing out they weren’t able to meet each request.

“Over $146,000 in grant requests were received,” she said. “Each year the Winkler Community Foundation receives grant requests well beyond what we can grant out.”

Peters encouraged all to continue to apply, to help make Winkler a better place to live, work and play in.

The Foundation also has a five year goal to reach $550,000 in the Community Fund by 2020. “The community fund relies on gifts in the form of donations and bequests that help to grow the community foundation’s endowment fund,” she said. “These gifts are invested and the interest earned annually is granted back into our community.”

Regional Connections was one local organization that benefitted from the community fund. They received $4,500 for renovations for newcomers childcare space. Steve Reynolds explained the impact that has.

“Right now for adult ESL and Literacy students in classes at Regional Connections, if they have newborns, if they have a baby they have to withdraw from class for a year and a half,” he said. “That’s because of the limited space in the childcare program… it only starts at 18 months.”

These renovations allow them to offer infant care starting at six months. “People will only need to withdraw from class for half a year instead of a year and a half,” he said.

Katie Cares receives money annually from Agency and Donor Advised Fund Grants.

Ruth Reimer said her daughter Kaitlyn started the fund.

“Before Kaitlyn passed away she started the fund with the foundation,” she said. “We always take the interest and we use that for our operation.”

“She started (the fund) so we want to keep it here,” she added. “She had the dream to bring it here.”

South Central Cancer Resource benefits from Designated Fund Grants, specifically the Darlene Peter Fund. They collected $3,973 for a wellness program promoting exercise and healthy eating. Pam King said it was great to be able to use this money to partner with gyms for fitness. “We’re excited to be a recipient,” she said.

To learn more about the Winkler community Foundation go to winklercommunityfoundation.com.

2019 Winkler

Community Grants – Community Fund

• Discover Nature Sanctuary, Construction of Outdoor Education Centre – $2,500

• Pine Ridge School (Music), purchase of band equipment -$2,500

• Pine Ridge School (Phys. Ed.), heart rate monitors – $2,000

• Regional Connections, renovations for newcomers childcare space – $4,500

• Winkler Bible Camp, coffee maker and ice machine – $2,500

• Winkler Festival of the Arts, Music Scholarships – $500

• Winkler Heritage Society, MB Heritage Fund – $1,000

Designated Fund

• Dr. C.W. Wiebe Medical Fund, Dr. C.W. Wiebe Medical Centre: Tympanometry and reflex screener and ABI Doppler – $7,535

• Darlene Peters Fund, South Central Cancer Resource: Wellness program promoting exercise and healthy eating

Agency and Donor Advised Fund

• Gateway Resource Fund: Roof Project – $35,956

• Katie Cares Fund: Operations – $4,070

• Kalansky Family Fund, Pembina Valley Humane Society: Cat Room – $555

• Mend the Gap Fund, Central Station: Mend the Gap Projects – $26,051