Co-op gives back $2.5 million to members

Last week was Co-op Week, and members collected their equity cheques at Winkler and Morden Co-op Food Stores.

In a press release, Winkler Co-op General Manager Evan Toews said 2018 was a good year for Co-op. “We were able to celebrate many successes along the way, including our contribution of over $304,000 to local non-profit organizations that provide support, assistance, development, growth and learning to all of us,” Toews said. “This is something that sets us apart and something that we are proud of.”

In 2018, Co-op profits shared to members totalled $4,370,921. Of that, $2,518,152 was paid back to members in cash.

In the press release, Toews said what sets Co-op apart is its ability to keep profits in the community. “We have the opportunity to support our community in nearly every way imaginable,” he said. “To keep our profits here, at home. To build, assist, grow, and develop the place we live, work and play together as friends and family.”

“This is what makes the Co-op way a better way,” he added. “We are set apart by our values, by our commitment to the communities and by keeping our profits right here where they belong.”