Clean comedy night coming to Winkler

Clean comics are hard to find, but each of the Date Nigh Tour events features two hand-picked entertainers sure to get you laughing. This isn’t the lame, roll-your-eyes funny, this is stop – my stomach hurts from laughing funny. This is a great date night idea or a gift for your adult children.

Mark Christopher Lawrence will be bringing his comedic act to Winkler. For over 20 years, Lawrence has been doing stand-up comedy clean. He’s an international headliner who’s worked with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Jeff Foxworthy and is a writer and host for PureFlix’s show Pure Comedy. He has also guest starred on Heroes, Weeds, Reba, Crossing Jordan, and held a regular series role as Big Mike on the NBC series Chuck.

Along with Lawrence, Andy Benigo will also perform in Winkler. A veteran of the stage, Benigo has worked with the likes of Dave Coulier and appeared on stage for Norwegian Cruise Lines, fortune 500 companies, as well as various comedy festivals. Benigo grew up a small-town boy and is known for comedy drawn from everyday life.

Tickets are available in advance through www.funandfaith.ca for $15 general seating or Gold Circle seats which reserves you a spot right at the front for $25. Tickets are also available at the door for $20 general seating only. Limited availability VIP packages can be purchased online.

The Date Night Tour offers couples a fun night out with clean comedy that’s been comedy-club tested and family approved and features an audience-favourite – the dating game. Reminiscent of the Family Feud, men and women from the audience square off against one another in a comedic showdown.

In its fourth year, this 20-city Canadian tour stops in Winkler at the Pathway Church on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.