City Manager announces plans to retire

The City of Winkler will be saying farewell to city manager Barb Dyck after she announced plans to retire in May of this year.

Council expressed their thanks to Dyck at the Feb. 12 meeting. They praised her skills, noting that she was the thermostat, not the thermometer when tough issues had to be discussed.

“I tend to set the temperature in the room,” she admitted. “I always feel that it doesn’t really do anybody any good to become too emotionally involved in your own thoughts and feelings. It works better if you think about the end goal… and try to work toward that.”

Mayor Martin Harder said Dyck did a wonderful job. “The City of Winkler has been very blessed with her services,” he said. “We’re going to miss her.”

Dyck has been with the City of Winkler for 27 years and said it was tough to make the decision to retire.

“It took a lot of thought and prayer and it took me some time to actually make that decision,” she said. “After 27 years, this has become like family as well.”

“The people you get to know in the workplace, the council that you work with, they become your family,” she added. “I’ve never had an experience where work hasn’t been a great place to come to.”

Dyck began as administrative assistant in charge of payroll, human resources and utility billing back in May of 1992. In 2010 she replaced the Director of Finance and became city manager in 2016.

“I have seen Winkler grow and it’s been exciting to see,” she said. “It’s been a challenge as well, because there’s lots to keep up with. The city has grown leaps and bounds since 1992.”

The population of Winkler has more than doubled since she began working for the city.

“Where I live, across the road was open fields,” she said. “Now there’s another half a mile, another quarter section of land that’s completely developed.”

That growth has made her career with the city interesting. “There’s never a dull moment over here and it keeps us busy and on our toes every day,” she said.

The city has hosted major events, taken on big construction projects and had many changes over the last 27 years, but Dyck said it’s not any one of those that stands out in her mind.

“For me the highlights have been the people that I have been able to work with and for, and they’ve just been a huge part of my life,” she said.