Churches partner to deliver VBS

Summer is the season of Vacation Bible Schools in many southern Manitoba communities. And while most are hosted by individual churches, a partnership in Winkler will see churches work together once again.

Called “Roar! Life is Wild: God is Good”, an upcoming VBS event will be run by church teams from Pathway Community, Winkler Bergthaler, Christian Faith and EMMC churches along with Ministry Director Harold Espinosa and a team of youth from The Bunker.

This free, four-day children’s ministry event (VBS) will take place July 29-Aug. 1 at the Winkler EMM Church, 600 Southview Drive. Sessions run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly.

Organizers say this will be a great event.

“On this epic African adventure, kids will explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers us through life,” a press release stated. “Each night will offer a fun-filled, action-packed line up of activities including a time of praise and worship, crafts, outdoor games and interactive storytelling stations.”

“Kids will have an opportunity to discover a wildly refreshing understanding of how God is good as they hear about how the Israelites are slaves for the Egyptians, God sends plagues on Egypt, the Israelites enter the wilderness, and the Israelites build a memorial to remember God’s goodness.”

Espinosa said there’s an important message they want to get across.

“When life is unfair, scary, sad, good or even when it changes, God is good,” he said.

VBS is open to kids entering Grades 1-6 in the fall.

Contact one of the partnering churches for more information or to pre-register. Families may also register for VBS on opening night, Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m.