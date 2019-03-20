Church stabbing perp sentenced

Maksym Kravchenko was convicted of aggravated assault and sentenced to 10 years in prison in relation to the Aug. 27, 2017 stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in church.

Thirty-nine at the time of the incident, Kravchenko was sentenced March 7.

On August 27, 2017, members of the Winkler Police Service, along with members of the Morden Police Service, the Winkler Fire Department, and paramedics from the Boundary Trails Health Centre, responded to the report of a stabbing at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler.

When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old female suffering from a number of stab wounds. Police quickly located a suspect in the church parking lot and he was placed under arrest. The victim was transported to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.