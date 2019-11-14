Christmas Cheer Board campaign kicks off

The Winkler Christmas Cheer Board continues to plan for about 360 hampers this year.

The board gathered Nov. 11 to kick off Christmas Cheer Week, and discuss some events coming up.

The annual Holly Jolly Breakfast will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 from 8-11 a.m. at Southland Mall.

“Scotiabank does match up to $3,000 what’s donated so that’s a great time to give,” Cheer board president Kris Derksen said.

Items can also be donated at the Winkler Co-op Food Store.

Derksen said an initiative started last year has made the hampers easier to handle.

“As last year we’ve cut down a little bit on our grocery purchases and are giving gift cards,” she said. “It worked out really well last year because that way every family can purchase what they’re actually needing.”

Schools are also hosting food drives and taking collections.

“We don’t purchase any of the dry goods or canned items,” she said.

Packing takes place Dec. 9-11, with delivery going after 4 p.m. on Dec. 11.

“Drivers are important,” she said. “That’s probably where we need the most volunteers is delivering hampers.”

The community has historically responded well.

“Last year we had fabulous turnout and we were done I think, in an hour and a half,” she said. “It was awesome to see the community support because there’s a lot of drivers.”

A core group of volunteers responds annually for the actual hamper packing, and Derksen said they don’t need additional volunteers for that.

Those volunteers go through about 10,000 donated items, and add gift cards, hygiene items and gifts to the hampers.

Derksen said their hampers are for unemployed people, people who have circumstances that stop someone from working, or anyone going through difficult times.

“We don’t want to exclude the working poor because there’s also some of those that just need a little bit of extra help or a boost at Christmas time,” she said. “It goes from large families to singles, anyone that we hear of is in need, we will try to provide them with something.”

Applications for a hamper can be found at Central Station, local schools or the Winkler Family Resource Centre.

For Derksen, this is her consecutive year with the cheer board, the ninth overall with the organization.

“It’s an awesome committee to work on,” she said. “I just really enjoy being able to give back to the community.”

Derksen said the goal of the cheer board is important.

“I think everyone always thinks Christmas is a happy time, and for some families it’s not,” she said. “It becomes a very, very hard time if they’re struggling.”

Derksen thanked the community, volunteers, and local businesses for their continued support.

“We have enough in the community and our community always comes through on different fundraisers that we’ve had,” she said.