Check out Teddy Bear Picnic this weekend

It’s a good weekend for a picnic and for little stuffed friends to get some TLC and attention.

The Winkler Family Resource Centre’s annual Teddy Bear Picnic takes place June 1 at Bethel Heritage Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As always, the Teddy Bear Clinic will be set up, and trained professionals (dentists, doctors, nurses) will be on hand to give check ups to any teddy bears or stuffed animals that come along.

“There’s always a great turnout,” WFRC coordinator Cathy Savage said. “If you have youngsters, it’s a great day out for the family. There’s lots of fun things for the kids to do.”

Savage said it can also be a good way to get kids used to dealing with health care professionals, as they will be at the event looking after bears.

There will be an obstacle course, face painting, reading station courtesy of the Imagination Library and a guessing game from Co-op.

WFRC has also teamed up with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation to provide books and book bags for children who attend the event.

“Winkler Family Resource Centre is all about literacy and numeracy and preschool education and socialization for children,” Savage said. “We always love to give away books, the more books in people’s houses the better we are.”

BBQ lunch will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the lunch will go right back into WFRC for next year’s programming.

Savage said the Centre would like to run an inter-generational program next year, as well as a new messy play sensory program called Toddler Shenanigans.

Music with Cassie will also return next year.

Savage said she wanted to thank all the sponsors of the event and the community for supporting the Centre.

There will be plenty of entertainment, including the DanceWorks Celtic Dancers, PJ Masks, Douglas Kuhl School of Music and LuLu and the TomCat.

The event is free to attend.