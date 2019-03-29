Chase the Ace won

The Chase the Ace fundraiser hosted by Winkler Arts & Culture came to an end March 19 as the Ace was found. Clorissa Penner went home with $28,599 after picking the Ace of Spades from the seven cards remaining.

Executive Director Wendy Klassen said the weekly event has been going on for about a year, and represents their second Chase the Ace game. The first ended with about 18 cards remaining.

The premise is simple. A deck of 54 cards (including jokers) is shuffled and cards placed. People buy tickets and the winning number drawn gets to choose a card. If they pick the Ace of Spades they win the accumulated prize and the game is over. If they pick another card, the game continues and that person wins the consolation prize.

Winkler Arts and Culture keeps 50 per cent of the funds, 30 per cent grows, and 20 per cent is paid off as the consolation prize weekly.

“With our fees (and costs) removed, this game made us about $38,000,” Klassen said. “It’s been really good.”

Chase the Ace fundraisers have become a popular way for groups to make money. Klassen said after their first game they weren’t sure they wanted to continue.

“At the beginning, it started very slow,” she said. “We had our doubts about it. We decided we would give it one more shot and than this one just started to grow.”

Klassen said it can be difficult to raise money for art, and said the experience has been amazing.

“I would never have imagined it would be this good,” she said.

A new Chase the Ace game began March 26 at Winkler Arts and Culture with a fresh deck and a jackpot of $2,000.