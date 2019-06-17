Changes make Reinfeld addresses clearer

Some Reinfeld residents will find themselves with what is officially a new address.

In reality it is simply the addition of north or south to indicate the part of the street they live on.

“Some of the streets in Reinfeld weren’t named north or south, so it was just confusing,” staff stated at the June 6 council meeting.

Although the change affects 104 homes, R.M. of Stanley staff says most are already using north and south as part of their address. “We have only noticed nine in our system that aren’t already using the N/S as part of their mailing address,” they said.

Reeve Morris Olafson said it’s important to make the change to help ensure emergency services can find the homes quickly in an emergency. Canada Post will offer free mail forwarding for one year for those impacted by the change in address.

Olafson said Reinfeld is not the only village where growth requires this change. “We’ve got more to do,” he said. “This is just the start of it.”

The bylaw is expected to receive second and third readings on June 20.