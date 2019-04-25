CFDC hosts 7th paleontology symposium

Saturday was a busy day for the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre as the museum hosted their fundraising gala and the 7th biennial Manitoba Paleontology Symposium.

“The Manitoba Paleontology Symposium was founded on the basis of creating a conductive atmosphere so that paleontologists can discuss their latest research and what’s going on in the province or outside of the province,” CFDC field and collection manager Victoria Markstrom said. “We’re a small community but it’s still nice to gather. You get so entrenched into your own work that you forget about everyone else’s, so it’s just nice to see what other paleontologists are working on.”

Markstrom said the event is a good event for paleontologists or interested members of the public to learn about ongoing research. “You can also take concepts from other paleontologists and see if you can’t apply those things to your own research,” she said. “It’s a really great way to network, and it’s also a really great way for the public as well to hear what’s going on.”

“It’s a science that’s not often written about,” she added. “It’s great for those who want a little bit more information, a little bit more current and updated information on what paleontologists are currently doing.”

The event this year featured Kathryn Lapenskie sharing the discovery of the first known fossilized leaf from the Swan River Formation, Adolfo Cuetara discussing restoration and assembling the tylosaurus pembinensis, Graham Young speaking about fossil jellyfish and Kirstin Brink discussing the evolution of teeth in the fossil record.

Markstrom spoke about a mid-sized arthrodire placoderm discovered near Lake Manitoba, and Philip Currie took the group through the history of raptor discoveries in Alberta.

Currie was also the keynote speaker at the CFDC’s evening Dig Deep Gala, where he was awarded the second annual Betsy Nicholls Award for Excellence in Paleontology.

“It’s nice to see what other provinces are doing as well and opening lines of communication and trying to create an atmosphere that’s conductive to collaboration between paleontologists,” Markstrom said.

The symposium and fundraising gala used to be held separately, but Markstrom said it made more sense to move the symposium to the gala date.

CFDC’s attendance has been growing each year. “We’re really trying to get the public interested in paleontology,” she said. “It takes hard work and it takes years to build up a reputation, so this is part of that. Being a centre for innovation is quite important, for us to host it is a great opportunity.”