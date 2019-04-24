Celebrating paleontology at gala

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre celebrated excellence in the field of paleontology and raised funds for the museum on April 20 at their annual Dig Deep Gala at the Access Event Centre.

CFDC executive director Peter Cantelon said the event was a success. “Staff and volunteers have been working really hard to prepare for this evening,” he said. “This is our fourth one and it gets better every year.”

Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber Obby Khan emceed the event, which raised around $20,000 for the museum. Around 160 attended.

A highlight of the night was the keynote address, given by Dr. Philip Currie.

Currie was presented with the second Betsy Nicholls Award for Excellence in Paleontology and shared his journey in the field and some of his accomplishments.

“It’s a great honour for me,” he said. “Betsy Nicholls was somebody I knew personally for more than 40 years, and she was a person that I greatly admired. She was a very hard worker and a very dedicated researcher.”

The award recognizes paleontologists with outstanding contributions to the field. Dr. Mary Higby Schweitzer received the award last year.

Cantelon said a committee of paleontologists throughout North America work together to come up with a shortlist of potential recipients for the award.

“He’s been so influential,” Cantelon said. “He’s been such a contributor to the field in terms of the vastness of his scientific research. He was one of the primary influences on character development for Jurassic Park, which was hugely influential.”

“He’s been to Manitoba, he understands our fossils,” he added. “He’s collected here, he knew the namesake of our award. He’s just phenomenal.”

Currie’s love of paleontology started when he found a plastic dinosaur toy in a cereal box. When he was six years old he started learning about dinosaurs, and when he read the book All About Dinosaurs by Roy Chapman Andrews he knew he wanted to work in the field.

“When I read that book I decided that day that I was going to be a dinosaur paleontologist,” he said. “I’d gone to the Royal Ontario Museum many times but I noticed that all the dinosaurs were from Alberta, Canada. So I decided by the time I was 12 that I was going to be a dinosaur paleontologist working in Alberta, and I set my sights on doing that.”

That’s exactly what he ended up doing. Currie was instrumental in the creation of the Royal Tyrrell Museum in Drumheller, Alberta.

“It’s not very often you get to build a museum in your life,” he said.

Currie has also had a museum named after him (Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum in Wembley, Alberta) and has uncovered many specimens of dinosaur in the field.

“One day I was out in the badlands and I dropped my camera case,” he said. “It rolled down the hill and came to rest on top of a dinosaur skull. It ended up being one of the big Tyrannosauruses.”

Currie said discoveries like the first dinosaur eggs in Alberta and the first dinosaur footprints in British Columbia stand out in his career as major events.

Currie has visited the CFDC many times over the years, and said the museum is well done. “The displays are first of all local, so they show people what’s found here locally,” he said. “We have a lot of resources in paleontology and the ones here are just as exciting. Having that in context of the bigger picture also emphasizes the fact that this is an important area, especially for marine reptiles.”