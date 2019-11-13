Celebrating Diwali and giving back

Over 300 people gathered at the Access Event Centre in Morden to celebrate Deepavali, or Diwali, as it is commonly known.

Diwali is the biggest, brightest, noisiest and most unifying of all Indian festivals. It is also one of the most auspicious festivals on the Hindu , Sikh and Jain calendars and is celebrated over five days:

• Day One – Dhanteras (Day of fortune)

• Day Two – Chaturdasi (Day of knowledge)

• Day Three – Diwali (Day of light)

• Day Four – Annakut (New Year)

• Day Five – Bhai Duj (Day of love between siblings)

In Hindu mythology, Diwali was celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Raam and his wife, Sita, from their 14 year long self exile into the wilderness. The physical and moral challenges faced during their exile was symbolized by the demon Ravana. The defeat of Ravana and their return to their home in Ayodhiya, is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and a spiritual victory of light over darkness.

Therefore, the clay lamps, called divas, that are lit during Diwali, symbolize truth, courage, knowledge, love, hope and spiritual enlightenment. This year we were privileged to have Mayor Brandon Burley of Morden light the diva.

We were also honoured to have MLA Cameron Friesen address us.

Each year the Pembina Valley Diwali Society hosts a dinner and dance fundraiser event in an effort to integrate and build bridges rather than walls.

It was a colourful and vibrant event that transcended all social barriers, bringing people together in song and dance, fun raising whilst fundraising .

Our mission, as usual, was to dine and dance to donate.

Diviyani Abbu, our youth cultural ambassador, spoke at the function. “Divali is a time to pause and reflect, a time to be grateful for what we have and to consider those less fortunate than ourselves,” she said.

An amount of $1,500 was raised and will be donated to Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation and a smaller sum will be donated to Rossbrook House to support a mentorship program for children in need.

On behalf of the Pembina Valley Diwali Society we wish you a Happy Diwali.