Candlelighters welcome foundation support

A Manitoba organization has benefited from the coming together of the Falk Fehr Foundation and the Garth Brooks Foundation.

A cheque for $22,000 was presented to the Manitoba Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Support Group.

“A donation like this means the world to our group,” Chairperson Naomi Fehr said. “Not only are they donating money, they are also saying that they believe in what Candlelighters does for families impacted by childhood cancer.”

Emotional support

Candlelighters has a mission to offer emotional support to parents and their families who are experiencing or have experienced the effects of childhood cancer.

“We will achieve this by lending an empathetic ear, sharing the effects of cancer life, and offer a heartfelt sincere presence to help families cope, and help parents help their children,” their website states.

Fehr said the donated funds will be used for planning events for the children and their families.

“We just wrapped up our yearly family camp, where we had 29 families attend for the weekend,” she said. “It was an amazing time.”

The Candlelighters also provide:

• free parking passes on CK5 in Children’s hospital so families don’t need to worry about the added stress of parking costs.

• “help yourself” food cupboard on CK5 so families always have access to snack foods and coffee.

• gas and food gift cards to help families out.

• $500 gift cards for childhood cancer patients who graduate high school.

• a contribution to assist families who incur funeral costs.

“Thank you Falk Fehr Foundation and Garth Brooks Foundation for making a difference in the lives of families facing childhood cancer,” Fehr said.

The Falk Fehr Foundation was started by NHL players Justin Falk and Eric Fehr.

Their stated mission is “to improve the quality of life in the city of Winkler and surrounding area. To give everyone an equal opportunity to succeed. We will work with local charities to promote education, make sure our local families have food, and give everyone a chance to participate in sport.”

This summer $60,000 was given to Central Station and the Winkler Food Cupboard as a result of a successful golf tournament.