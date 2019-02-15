Buying the Farm next on SMC tour

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre’s regional tour is the next stop in the Southern Manitoba Concerts Series.

Royal MTC will present Buying the Farm on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rhineland Pioneer Centre in Altona.

Tickets (which are $30 for adults) are available and can be purchased at the centre, half an hour before showtime.

A co-production with Magnus Theatre, by Shelley Hoffman and Stephen Sparks and directed by Thom Currie, Buying the Farm is touring the province travelling to 24 communities from Jan. 30 to March 26.

About the production

Magnus Bjornson is a sixty-something down-to-earth bachelor who has worked on his family farm all his life. His smart-as-a-whip niece, Esme Van Fossen, has been helping her great-uncle for the past four months, but when issues arise things go awry. Magnus’s health takes a turn, his finances are out of sorts and there’s a real estate developer ready to make an offer. Watch this delightfully comedic story unfold and embrace life’s inevitable changes amongst the cows and chickens.

Stephen’s inspiration for the production stems from farming roots going back generations and his experience working, time and again, in theatres situated in farming communities where he’s witnessed changes for good and ill.

About Shelley Hoffman

Shelley’s proud to say she’s had a varied career that’s never left her bored. A recovering actor, she started out working in theatre, television and sketch comedy before shifting into writing and producing corporate events.

Next, she became the de facto granddaughter to over 30 Nonnas, Omas, Bubbes and Grandmas when she produced a season and two holiday specials for Loving Spoonfuls, the Cooking with Grandmoms television show. Since then she has been developing, story editing and producing award-winning animation properties for kids and kids-at-heart. But once her partner, Stephen Sparks, pitched an idea for a play based on his family’s history of farming in the prairies, Shelley was thrilled to return to her theatrical roots. Buying the Farm was, and is, a labour of love!

About Stephen Sparks

As an actor, Stephen has worked in theatres across Canada. Some credits include: Baskerville (Lighthouse Theatre); Mick Unplugged and The Myth of Summer (ATP Playrites Festival); Man of La Mancha (Globe Theatre); The Sound of Music (Persephone); The Clock Maker, The 39 Steps and I had a Job I Liked Once (Sudbury Theatre); Colours in the Storm (Festival Players); Enchanted April (Theatre Calgary); Noises Off (The Atlantic Theatre Festival); Real Estate, Looking (Theatre Aquarius); Private Lives (Showboat Festival) and many more over his 30-year career.

– Information from royalmtc.ca