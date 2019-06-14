With the school year coming to an end, kids across Canada will be joining their friends to celebrate the summer months at various local summer camps. But what about the kids who can’t afford to go?

Jeff and Linda Doerksen, owners of the Morden and Winkler Tim Hortons’, are helping raise funds for the Tim Hortons Camp Day. They said all the proceeds of coffee purchases will be going towards sending kids in need to one of the seven available summer camps near them.

Linda explained the idea of Camp Day was created in the early 1970’s by Ron Joyce, one of the original owners of the Tim Hortons franchise, in order to help kids get the experience of being at a summer camp.

“There’s lots of ways other than coffee [to donate],” said Linda. Showing off a bracelet, she explained they can be purchased as another way to donate funds alongside making donations online.

“We have a total of seven camps across North America,” said Jeff. “Approximately 22,000 kids a year go to these camps.”

Jeff said some local kids will be able to go to Tim Horton Camp Whiteshell, which, located near Pinawa, is the seventh and most recent camp to open in 2015. This is the only camp in Manitoba out of the seven.

Last year, Jeff said an estimated $10,000 was raised for the Camp Day between the two stores and hopes more can be raised this year.

“We always try to beat our previous years goal,” said Linda.

Local NHL players Eric Fehr and Justin Falk made an appearance behind the counter in the morning at the Winkler store to help raise funds.

“We have city of Winkler and city of Morden police and fire departments take part in working behind the counter for us, putting in some volunteer time and having a good time,” Jeff said.

Linda said the theme for this year is “Buy a Coffee, Change a Life” and described how the camps were created with the idea of helping change the life of kid for the better.