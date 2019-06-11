Burst pipe forces library to close

Staff at the South Central Library in Winkler walked in to a disturbing sight June 10, as they arrived at work to find a burst pipe had soaked the facility, leaving up to an inch of water in the foyer.

The library has been closed until further notice.

Director of Library Services Cathy Ching said the pipe that burst was in the ceiling near the public washrooms at the entrance. “It must have happened sometime after we closed on Saturday and ran until Monday morning when staff arrived,” she said.

The water seeped throughout the library, but she said no books were harmed thanks to the metal shelving.

“The meeting room was soaked the longest and the water seeped to the back half of the library,” she said on June 10. “We are waiting for the adjuster to come and take a look to tell us whether or not we have to move the stacks where the water seeped under.”

If that’s the case, the clean up will take longer.

Ching wasn’t prepared to give an estimate for how long they’d be closed, saying they’re waiting for an assessment to be done as of press time.

“South Central Regional is responsible for the shelving, books, etc. and the City of Winkler is responsible for the building,” she said. “We will be working together to see what is needed to move forward.”

Library books can be renewed online or returned to another location.

Card holders can also access other locations for their reading needs.