All Winkler council incumbents will be back at the council table according to unofficial results.

They will be joined by newcomer Karina Bueckert, who earned the fourth highest number of votes at 2,038.

Other councillors include Henry Siemens (2,223), Andrew Froese (2,128), Marvin Plett (2,091), Michael Grenier (2,026), and Don Fehr (1,950).

Not making the cut included Don Cruickshank (1,257), Jerry Friesen (1,250) and Zahid Zehri (635).