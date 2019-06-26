BTHC Foundation supplies $184,000 in equipment

The Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation reported another successful year at their AGM on June 17.

One of the organization’s biggest accomplishments was getting $184,000 of equipment into the hospital through their budget and donations from the community.

“There were various businesses and community members that came forward and said, ‘Here’s x number of dollars, what type of project could we get involved in?’” BTHC Foundation Board Chair Grant Thiessen said. “We were able to take advantage of that and work with our donors to get this equipment purchased.”

Thiessen said it’s a great feeling to be able to give back so much each year. “To be the vehicle that allows for this to happen is just so gratifying,” he said. “When you look at some of this equipment that’s making our hospital more efficient, making better use of our limited resources, it’s really heartwarming to have a little touch in that process.”

Thiessen said it’s also great to be part of a community where people are generous and willing to get behind an organization like BTHC Foundation.

Just over $121,000 went into palliative care and $71,130 went into spiritual care, two major programs the Foundation helps fund at the hospital.

“There’s some very heartwarming stories… they actually touch the lives of people who are in care here,” Thiessen said.

The Foundation’s Building for the Future fund has been growing, with $1.25 million now put aside for a future expansion of BTHC.

Thiessen said the project is still in the early stages, as nothing has been approved, but donations have begun rolling in for the future.

“That happens with little bits here and little bits there,” he said. “It seems as though the community is excited and ready to get involved, although this will be a very huge task.”

Thiessen is entering his last of six years serving on the BTHC Foundation board, and he said he would love to see the project started.

“When I came on the board five years ago I thought we were on the cusp at that time,” he said. “I’ve since learned that not everything moves that fast. It’s neat that are a few doors that are starting to open up and we’re getting things organized.”